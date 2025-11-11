Man accused in the death of a Stephens College student pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a Stephens College student during Homecoming weekend in downtown Columbia pleaded not guilty Monday.

Misael Covarrubias, 23, waived a formal hearing in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County where prosecutors could have presented evidence to establish probable cause for the charges.

Covarrubias faces seven felony charges in connection to the Sept. 27 shooting that killed 21-year-old Aiyanna Williams and injured two others on East Broadway between Ninth and Tenth streets.

His charges include second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

A Boone County grand jury indicted Covarrubias last month. According to court documents filed Oct. 24, prosecutors claim Covarrubias fired 11 shots from a 9mm pistol in the crowded downtown area, striking three people.

According to court documents, Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of East Broadway. Officers found Williams and two other victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from her wounds.

Police found Covarrubias running away from the scene near the intersection of North Eighth Street and Park Avenue. An officer saw him drop a pistol at the intersection before picking it up and putting it in his waistband.

Officers took him into custody after he complied with commands to drop the gun.

During a post-arrest interview, Covarrubias admitted to being involved in a verbal disturbance downtown and firing the pistol, though he initially claimed he fired an unknown number of shots into the ground. He then amended the statement and said he fired with his arm straight out.

He later confirmed he shot the Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol that police found when he was arrested. Police said they detected an odor of alcohol during the interview, and Covarrubias acknowledged drinking three Jack and Coke drinks at bars downtown.

He also told police he was born in Florida and had been living in Columbia for approximately five months.

A judge has denied bond for Covarrubias, who remains in custody at the Boone County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12 for a status hearing.

The fatal shooting prompted University of Missouri System President Mun Choi to call for action addressing crime in Columbia, with the city responding by boosting police presence downtown.