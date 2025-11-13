Missouri Department of Natural Resources creates survey for Lake of the Ozarks State Park

LINN CREEK — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has released a current survey aimed at improving the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

"This moment of time is very important because it gives the public a chance to weigh in on the things they like, don't like, and things they like to see in the future and generally have their voice heard," said Daniel Engler, planning section manager for Missouri State Parks.

The DNR wants input regarding state historic sites and recreational opportunities, infrastructure and other amenities such as disc golf, kayaking and boating.

In a news release on Sunday, the DNR encouraged residents to use the survey to provide input for the park's conceptual development plan. The survey marks the beginning of the conceptual development planning process.

"We have a very important plan for developments in the future called a CDP," Engler said. "And that CDP is basically going to determine the direction of that park for many years in the future, sometimes decades."

There are currently seven CPDs underway in state parks across Missouri. The CDPs in development with different options for public input.

The survey is open through Nov. 20.