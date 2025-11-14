Daniel Boone Regional Library's yearlong reading program accepting book nominations

Book nominations are open for the Daniel Boone Regional Library’s 2026 One Read event, tasking community members to read and discuss a book title over the next year.

The public can submit their recommendations online or in person until Nov. 30. Nominations can be submitted at Callaway County, Southern Boone County, Columbia and Holts Summit Public Libraries, as well as at the library’s bookmobile locations.

The One Read program aims to “encourage life-long learning,” Mitzi St. John, public relations director of the library, said. She added that the goal of the event is “not only to encourage young people to read books, but adults to continue throughout their lifetime.”

To nominate a book, individuals must fill out a form detailing the title, author and why it would be a good choice for a community-wide read. According to the library’s website, the reading event is looking for nominations that cover themes or issues that will provoke discussion. Nominations should also appeal to participants with different reading levels and backgrounds, and it is recommended that the nominated books are available in different formats.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of community members in January, who will narrow the selection down to a few titles. The list, typically two to three novels, will then be made available for a public vote in April. In May, the library will announce the selected title for the community to read over the summer. St. John said the program typically culminates in an author-led discussion in November.

In the 2025 One Read, after receiving nearly 200 initial suggestions, the community elected “North Woods” by Daniel Mason as their read. “North Woods” served as inspiration for a variety of community events hosted by the library, from writing contests to art exhibits. St. John said the library welcomed 1,300 people to One Read-related programs in 2025.