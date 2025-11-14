© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missourians will receive full SNAP benefits for November

KBIA | By Camden Buehler, KOMU 8
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM CST
Hundreds of organizations across the state offer the Summer Food Service Program, which provides meals to children. The USDA reimburses organizations for individual meals at around $3 for breakfast and $5 for lunch or dinner.

The Missouri Department of Social Services announced that all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants in Missouri will receive full benefits for November, according to a news release from DSS.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump signed a bill to end the federal government shutdown into law on Wednesday.

DSS said in a news release it is taking immediate steps to help Missouri families:

  • Partial benefit distribution will continue until the system updates.
  • Participants who received a partial amount will receive the remainder as soon as possible.
  • Participants do not need to take any action to receive the benefits.

“With federal funding back in place, our team is moving swiftly to issue full November benefits,” DSS Director Jess Bax said. “We know how important this assistance is to Missouri households, especially after the uncertainty of recent weeks, and we thank the public for being patient with us as we navigated communicating effectively.”

Participants can check their balance by calling the toll-free number listed on the back of their EBT card, visiting ebtEDGE.com, or using the ebtEDGE mobile app.
