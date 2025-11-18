Columbia Regional Airport sets total traveler record in October

The Columbia Regional Airport set a new record for total arriving and departing passengers in a month with 28,810 total travelers passing through the airport in October.

The airport saw a record of 14,202 departing passengers and 14,608 arriving passengers in October, according to a Columbia airport news release. Airport manager Mike Parks said these records were both previously set in October 2019.

Parks said this heightened figure is due to the return of United Airlines to the airport. He added the Columbia airport also increased available flights from American Airlines in September.

United Airlines returned to the airport in September, offering two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and one daily flight into the Denver International Airport. This addition offers travelers another airline option, as American Airlines is continues its service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to previous Missourian reporting.

On Tuesday, community leaders will announce additional flights out of the airport, according to the news release.

“United’s new service, combined with American Airlines existing routes, gives passengers access to hundreds of destinations around the world, while saving time and supporting our local economy,” Parks said in the release.

Alongside the airport’s new flights, Parks cited parking enhancements as a point of growth for the airport.

“We’re in phase two now of the parking lot improvements,” Parks said. “In total it’s going to improve gravel surfaces to create asphalt parking lots with new curb and guttering.”

The Columbia airport is expecting over 5,500 travelers to fly into or out of the airport during the week of Thanksgiving, according to the release. For those departing the airport in the coming weeks, airport officials recommend arriving early, planning ahead and checking their flight status through their airline directly.