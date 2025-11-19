Shops at Sharp End faces uncertain future as federal funding nears end

The Shops at Sharp End, Columbia’s historic Black business district, faces an uncertain future as $397,821 in federal pandemic relief funding that has supported the program since its inception is set to run out next September.

The Shops at Sharp End, a retail incubator for small business owners, currently houses 10 participants who benefit from free coaching, seminars and access to retail space. The program’s funding has primarily supported staffing and programming, ensuring entrepreneurs receive guidance on business planning, merchandising and e-commerce.

Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, emphasized the need for sustainable support beyond federal funding.

“Finding partners who understand the history of Sharp End and can help guide these businesses forward is our top priority,” Davis said. “We’ve always known the funding would run out, so putting out the request for proposals and finding new partners is part of our plan to ensure the Shops continue serving the community.”

Davis said a committee of local entrepreneurs, historians, city officials and corporate partners has been established to guide the process.

“If worse comes to worst, that committee will step in to help,” Davis said. “We want to make sure the history of the Sharp End is honored, while also supporting the small businesses that make this space vibrant.”

Tiowana Warrick, program manager of the Shops, said the program supports small business owners.

“It is necessary to have a program manager to guide them as they need guidance on even trying to apply for grants and scholarships,” Warrick said. “We teach them about the retail world, how to use point of sale systems, merchandising, and we try to be available for them as much as possible.”

Warrick said that despite the uncertainty surrounding long-term funding, the future of the physical shops remains stable. The program had been using pandemic-era economic stimulus funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“ARPA is a part of the Shops at Sharp End, and the contract ends in September 2026, but that does not mean that the shops will no longer exist,” Warrick said.

Central Missouri Community Action, which manages the federal funds, said the three-year grant has been fully planned and is on pace to run through September.

Darin Preis, executive director of Central Missouri Community Action, said that organization provides staffing and management, while The District funds marketing and promotion, and Regional Economic Development Inc. provides the retail space rent-free.

“Staffing is 100% of how these funds are being used,” Preis said. “These positions are critical to guide entrepreneurs, help them navigate grants and teach them the fundamentals of running a small business.”

“Without that support, it’s not just the Shops that would be affected, it’s the business owners themselves,” he added.

Preis said that requests for proposal are being reviewed with a focus on developing a sustainability plan for the Shops.

“Proposals are due Dec. 2, with final decisions expected Dec. 15,” Preis said.

The plan will guide the future of the Shops and determine how best to continue supporting entrepreneurs once federal funding ends.

“The retail environment has changed dramatically,” Preis said. “Small businesses face tight margins, and e-commerce has shifted customer behavior. Our goal is to have a clear, actionable plan that addresses the needs of the business community and ensures The Shops remain a resource for entrepreneurs.”

Davis also reflected on lessons learned from the pilot program.

“Starting something like this with three different partners; public and private, has been a huge learning process. Every day we’re learning something new about what it takes to support small businesses effectively,” Davis said. “If we ever want to open another retail incubator, these experiences will guide us.”

Reporter Xavier Asher also contributed to this story.