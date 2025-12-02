© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia, other Boone County schools closed Tuesday

KBIA | By Missourian staff
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:48 AM CST
A close-up low shot of a snowy downtown Columbia street. Tires tracks are visible in the snow. Cars parked along each side of the street are covered in snow.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
Snow covers the streets of downtown Columbia.

Four local school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, will not be in session Tuesday after Boone County got its first batch of winter weather.

Southern Boone, Centralia and Hallsville school districts will also be closed Tuesday.

Representatives from the districts cited hazardous travel conditions, like slick roads, as the driving factor behind the snow days.

The overnight temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees.

Centralia schools were also closed Monday due to snow. For the other three districts, this is the first inclement weather closure of the year.

Tuesday’s closures are traditional snow days, meaning the days will not need to be made up at the end of the year.
Tags
Missouri News snowsnow daymissouri education
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
See stories by Columbia Missourian
Related Content