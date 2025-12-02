Columbia, other Boone County schools closed Tuesday

Four local school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, will not be in session Tuesday after Boone County got its first batch of winter weather.

Southern Boone, Centralia and Hallsville school districts will also be closed Tuesday.

Representatives from the districts cited hazardous travel conditions, like slick roads, as the driving factor behind the snow days.

The overnight temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees.

Centralia schools were also closed Monday due to snow. For the other three districts, this is the first inclement weather closure of the year.

Tuesday’s closures are traditional snow days, meaning the days will not need to be made up at the end of the year.