MU leader, governor meet over crime in Columbia; mayor says city leaders weren't invited

COLUMBIA — UM System President Mun Choi met with Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri's public safety team this week to discuss efforts to combat crime in Columbia.

In a social media post made Wednesday, Kehoe announced the meeting and said his administration will not accept crime in Columbia.

"Our administration is committed to working with local communities to support law enforcement and a safer Missouri," Kehoe said in the post.

Choi said in September that he planned to involve the governor in a widespread effort to combat crime that he said had come to a crisis point in Columbia. A fatal shooting in downtown Columbia on the weekend of the University of Missouri's Homecoming parade sparked the renewed attention to public safety.

A spokesperson for the university said MU values the governor’s support.

"Crime in downtown Columbia is 50% higher this year compared to last year," MU spokesperson Christopher Ave said in the emailed statement. "This is unacceptable. City leaders must address this issue. We can no longer accept delays, deflections and excuses."

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she was not aware of the meeting and first learned of it from Kehoe's post.

"I am disappointed that a meeting took place about our efforts for safety in Columbia that did not include leadership from the Columbia Police Department, the city's manager's office or anybody within the city council," Buffaloe said in a statement sent to KOMU 8 News.

Buffaloe said the university is picking and choosing data points to share to continue a false narrative. Buffaloe said violent crime in Columbia is not up.

"President Choi continues to push misleading information that downplays the hard work of local law enforcement and partners to solve complex issues," Buffaloe said. "This is not how we work together to be a safe community."

Buffaloe said she hopes to be invited to the table in the future to collaborate on solutions and welcomes additional resources from the state to address the needs of Columbia.