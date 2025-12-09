© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Details revealed for Eli Drinkwitz contract extension

KBIA | By Eli Hess, KOMU 8
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:56 AM CST
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz answers questions during a signing day press conference on Dec. 4 at the Mizzou Football South End Zone Facility in Columbia.
Mallory Pool/Missourian
COLUMBIA — Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s new contract extension was released Monday, and includes a pay raise every year.

The deal includes $64.5 million in total base compensation across six years, averaging $10.75 million per season. His salary will rise annually:

  • 2026: $10.25 million
  • 2027: $10.45 million
  • 2028: $10.65 million
  • 2029: $10.85 million
  • 2030: $11.05 million
  • 2031: $11.25 million

The contract also features a rolling automatic one-year extension each time Missouri reaches at least eight regular season wins. If that streak continues, the contract would remain a six-year deal with a $200,000 annual salary increase.

Drinkwitz is eligible for up to $2 million in incentives each season, including bonuses tied to personal awards, win totals, and postseason appearances and results.

He will also have a $16 million pool for assistant coaches, football support staff and strength staff, an increase from the previous $12 million budget.

Missouri finished the 2025 regular season 8-4 (4-4 SEC) and will play Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27.
