Kansas City World Cup tickets are for sale again. Here's how to get them, and the cost

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published December 12, 2025 at 8:11 AM CST
Young fan Eddy Reyes, from left, his father Juan Reyes, and Enrique Reyes cheer as the results begin to come in. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, a region-wide watch party for the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw drew a crowd of Friday morning to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Young fan Eddy Reyes, from left, his father Juan Reyes, and Enrique Reyes cheer as the results begin to come in. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, a region-wide watch party for the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw drew a crowd of Friday morning to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

FIFA has opened up the next round of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, for the first time since fans found out who is playing where and when in the first round of matches.

Kansas City will host six matches at Arrowhead Stadium – four with opponents already determined, and two later rounds to be decided as teams advance.

In Kansas City, tickets for:

  • Argentina versus Algeria at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 cost $265 to $700.
  • Ecuador versus Curaçao at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 cost $180-$500
  • Tunisia versus the Netherlands at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 cost $180-500
  • Algeria versus Austria will at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 cost $140-$450
  • The Round of 32 match, opponents TBD, on Friday, July 3 cost $200-$520
  • The quarterfinal match, opponents TBD, on Saturday, July 11 cost $535-$1,265

Fans can enter a draw for this third phase of ticketing, the Random Selection Draw, from now through Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Once again, entering the draw does not guarantee you a ticket, and demand will likely be very high. Fans who have registered through FIFA's ticketing site can apply for a ticket to particular matches. FIFA offers several pricing levels, but a pair of tickets to a Kansas City match starts at a minimum of $280.

Ticket application results will be announced on Feb. 6, 2026.

You will have to enter a payment method to apply. If your application succeeds, FIFA will automatically charge your card for that amount, starting Feb. 9, 2026. Find out more information here.

The first and second rounds happened earlier this year, before opponents had been announced. First-come, first-served tickets will also open up closer to the start of the tournament.

For more information about how to watch the games, what the city has planned, and everything you need to know to get ready for the World Cup in Kansas City, check out KCUR's complete guide for casual fans, locals and visitors.

Missouri News
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a reporter for the Kansas News Service covering foster care, mental health and military and veterans’ issues.
See stories by Madeline Fox
