Southern Boone School Board set to vote on four-day school week

ASHLAND — The Southern Boone School Board is set to vote Monday on switching to a four-day school week for the 2026-27 school year.

According to the school district, a four-day school week in the 2026-27 school year would have classes Tuesday-Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. This means each school day would be extended by 40 minutes.

The current early release on Wednesdays would also be eliminated.

A final proposal will be presented to the School Board at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the central office boardroom at 5275 Redtail Dr. in Ashland.

Surveys sent to staff and families showed the majority of staff in favor of a new schedule, while parents are split with a small majority being opposed, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Forty-seven percent of rural districts in Missouri have a four-day school week, according to a 2024 report by the Show-Me Institute. Across the state, 173 out of 518 school district have adopted a four-day school week.