Missouri legislature convenes for 2026 session amid low expectations and high tensions

Missouri lawmakers are back in Jefferson City for the 2026 legislative session.

And while Republicans say that they can surpass low expectations for productivity, Senate Democrats counter that they're not willing to forgive and forget for a 2025 session in which their GOP colleagues cut off debate.

Wednesday's opening day was uneventful, with the House and Senate gaveling into session without contention. Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O'Laughlin made an opening day speech where she alluded to a potentially difficult budget year and a desire to improve educational and economic opportunities for Missourians.

"Missourians want results," O'Laughlin said. "They want better roads, better schools. They want more private home ownership. They want safe streets and neighborhoods. They want better jobs and stronger job skills. They want thriving communities, and they want less dependence on the government at all levels."

Whether Missouri Republican leaders are able to eliminate or reduce the state income tax or expand school vouchers is unclear, especially in the Senate. That's because Senate Democrats have said they plan to retaliate for Republicans forcibly ending Democratic filibusters on a congressional redistricting map, a ballot item to ban most abortions, and legislation repealing voter-approved paid sick leave guidelines.

Sen. Karla May said "there's still some accountability that has to take place for the desolation of the Senate that occurred" throughout 2025.

"This is not the House," said May, D-St. Louis. "I'm hoping that we can restore the integrity of the Senate and that people will be independent leaders."

Because the Senate has a tradition of unlimited debate, Democrats could grind proceedings to a halt if they launch filibusters – even on uncontroversial measures.

And while Democrats would probably not try to slow down measures in which they have influence, like crafting the state budget, Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, said Republicans shouldn't be surprised when the session doesn't go smoothly over the next few months.

"Democrats don't have short term memory. We remember very clearly that the Senate broke down and we lost focus of what we should be focused on," Williams said. "So I think there's a lot of important issues to Missourians that's been left on the table, and Democrats want to make sure that we prioritize that. But it needs to be done with dignity and respect by the Republican Party."

At least one Republican said he's optimistic that Democratic and Republican senators could eventually work together – even with hard feelings.

Sen. Jason Bean of Dunklin County said that Republicans and Democrats were cordial earlier this week at a bipartisan dinner. And Bean, a farmer, said it's normal to go into a year "where prices are down, weather looks bad."

"But you know what?" Bean said. "As a farmer, I go into it with a positive attitude. And I think that's how we're all going into this session."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to the media the morning after the legislative session ended on May 16, 2025. Kehoe is expected to push for an end to the state's income tax this year.

Lawmakers expect income tax debate

While Gov. Mike Kehoe was able to get nearly all of his agenda items passed last year, he's expected to make a push this year to eliminate the state's income tax.

While the GOP chief executive has not revealed his plan yet, state Rep. Tricia Byrnes, R-Wentzville, expects the proposal will be phased in over time so it doesn't cause a massive hole in the state's budget.

"Most people think we're just going to go and yank all the circuits out of the board, and that's not the case," Byrnes said. "I too, want a functioning government. I want services like great schools and police. We still need to cut the bulk of the waste out."

State Rep. Colin Wellenkamp, R-St. Charles County, said whether he supports Kehoe's plan depends on the details.

"I'm all for taking that burden off of the Missouri resident, but it really depends on the proposal to replace that revenue," Wellenkamp said. "I don't want to be without fire services or police. I don't want to be without roads, bridges and functioning utilities. I don't want to be without good schools. So these are all things that we have to continue to pay for. And I think people want to continue to have those things."

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune said during a press conference Wednesday she has no confidence that Kehoe and Republicans who control the legislature will end the income tax in a responsible way.

"If high prices are something you enjoy, then you'll love Governor Kehoe's plan to eliminate state income taxes," said Aune, D-Kansas City. "Since taxes on individual, corporate and pass through income account for more than 70% of Missouri's general revenue collections, the only possible way to replace that much revenue is with a massive expansion of sales taxes."

State Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee's Summit, said she expects Republicans to fall in line with Kehoe's plan, even if it ultimately means that the state has less money for critical services.

"If you're asking me if Republicans are going to show any ounce of courage this year? No, they're not," Ingle said. "They're going to do everything that they are told to do in order to try to win these elections."



Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio