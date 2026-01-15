AI creates chaos in search for missing St. Louis monkeys

The St. Louis Department of Health says it will waive any penalties or fines for those who turn in one or more of several monkeys reported on the loose in the city.

The department first received reports from residents last week that multiple primates were seen monkeying around near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis. Animal control officers searched on Thursday and Friday but did not find the monkeys. There has been one confirmed sighting from a police officer, Environmental Health Bureau Chief Justen Hauser confirmed in a news conference Tuesday.

Hauser said that it was likely a person was now harboring the monkeys, and that it's unlikely they're still roaming the streets.

"It's less monkeys on the loose, and it's more an issue of prohibited animals in the city now," he said. "The information we're receiving now, yes, suggests that the monkeys are no longer at large, and that people have the monkeys."

Experts at the St. Louis Zoo have been assisting with the investigation, Hauser said.

The animals appear to be Vervet monkeys, medium-size primates with a silver coat, black face and long tail native to eastern Africa. They weigh about as much as a housecat and like to stay in trees around rivers and streams, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Rashana Buchannon / A St. Louis resident snapped a photo of a monkey loose on the streets of north St. Louis.

Health officials said primates can be dangerous and bite if they feel threatened, so residents should not approach them. Instead, they ask anyone who sees one to call the Citizens Service Bureau to report the location.

"The monkeys have been described as intelligent but unpredictable, and those are the main reasons why we're encouraging residents to not approach them or interact with them," Hauser said.

It's unclear where the monkeys came from or if they are someone's escaped exotic pets. City ordinance prohibits keeping most exotic animals as pets, including "all non-human primates."

Complicating the investigation is the public's use of AI-generated images, Hauser said. The story of the exotic primates running loose in St. Louis has caught the attention of people across the country and beyond.

"We did receive a tremendous amount of information from the community, but it was a challenge verifying the authenticity," Hauser said.

City workers have had to sift through fake pictures submitted by the public.

"We are aware that alleged sightings and videos have been shared through social media," he said. "However, these posts cannot be verified and are not used to conduct any enforcement action. Many unverified or AI-generated posts have contributed to confusion about whether animals are still loose."

Hauser said several animal welfare organizations had reached out to the city with offers to help if the monkeys are located and trapped.

"It is considered an active investigation," Hauser said. "Our No. 1 priority is responsible pet ownership."

He added: "This is definitely at the top of the list for unusual animal control situations."

This story has been updated with additional comments from Justen Hauser.