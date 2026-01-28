Missouri House committee passes bills to make transgender restrictions permanent

Members of the Missouri House's Emerging Issues Committee voted to send two bills to the full chamber that would indefinitely extend the state's restrictions on transgender people.

Nine representatives, all Republicans, voted in favor of the bills. Four Democrats were opposed.

One combination of four bills previously heard by the committee would remove the 2027 expiration date from the state's ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, including treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

The other bill would repeal the sunset on the law that bars transgender athletes from competing for sports teams that align with their gender identity. It is a combination of three House bills proposed on the matter and would apply to public, private and charter schools through the collegiate level of competition.

No discussion was held on the legislation Tuesday evening, aside from Rep. Wick Thomas, D-Kansas City, noting that most of the people who testified in support of the bills last week came from out of state or were professional lobbyists.

"All of the people who were expert witnesses who were opposed to this bill were people from here – endocrinologists, clergy, people who have lived experience, who are right here in Missouri," Thomas said.

Last week, the committee heard more than five hours of testimony on the bills.

Those who spoke in support argued the bills on athletics were a matter of fairness for women in sports. They also advocated no gender-affirming care should occur before a child turns 18.

Opponents said permanent restrictions would drive people and revenue from Missouri and jeopardize the mental health of transgender people.

The two bills will likely next be debated on the House floor.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio