Sweeping gun bill attempts to prohibit ‘red flag’ seizures

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would prevent courts from seizing weapons from high-risk individuals.

The bill, House Bill 2176, contains changes to state firearm statutes, a catch-all that rounds up a number of gun-related provisions that Republicans have attempted to pass in previous legislative sessions.

Alongside prohibiting so-called red flag gun seizure laws, it eliminates all local authority to regulate firearms and expands self-defense presumption. It is sponsored by Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green.

Red flag laws, or Extreme Risk Protection Orders, remove guns from individuals that are believed to be high-risk of causing harm to themselves or others. Typically, the process is initiated by an individual’s family or law enforcement.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris formed a national office to lead state-level implementation of red flag laws in March 2024. A year prior, the Department of Justice allotted $231 million through a bipartisan gun package to promote statewide implementation of the law and gun violence prevention.

Red flag laws are enforced in 22 states. Missouri, which has the fourth-highest firearm injury and death rate in the country, does not enforce them.

If passed, Perkins’ bill would preemptively prevent the enforcement of red flag gun laws in Missouri. State lawmakers have unsuccessfully proposed similar legislation over the last two years. Republicans say red flag legislation undermines due process, as the law allows officials to seize an individual’s guns before facing trial.

An investigation following the 2022 shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis revealed the parents of the gunman requested that law enforcement seize the firearm the shooter ultimately used to kill two people and wound several others. Because Missouri does not abide by red flag laws, city police were not authorized to remove the firearm.

Minority Floor Leader, Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, cited the St. Louis shooting in her opposition to the bill.

“I feel our job as lawmakers is to balance public safety with civil liberties,” Aune said.

California established similar legislation in 2016. Red flag orders were implemented 58 times when mass shootings were threatened in the state, six of which were lodged by minors intending to target schools.

Red flag seizure orders are also triggered in cases of suicide and domestic violence.

Research published by American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law determined that “one potential suicide was likely prevented for every 17 times an order removed guns from people who showed a risk of harming themselves or others.”

Suicides represent the majority of gun deaths in Missouri.

Democratic lawmakers cited personal experience as proof that a legal mechanism would ensure a stronger guarantee of safety than simply leaving it up to families.

“If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re trying to keep someone you love safe, and they don’t want you to do that, and they are armed — that’s a very difficult thing to do,” Aune said.

HB 2176 also addressed a number of other areas that Republican lawmakers have taken aim at in recent years.

Missouri law leaves little room for local gun regulation, with cities and counties permitted only to regulate open carry in their jurisdictions. HB 2176 seeks to repeal that exception thereby standardizing firearm enforcement across the state.

Some argued that gun laws should allow for local concerns to be kept in consideration.

“HB 2176 is forcing a one-size-fits-all approach to public safety that doesn’t address city gun violence and other local concerns, while it preempts local control of public safety and it interferes with the autonomy of local government leaders,” Kristin Bowen, a volunteer with advocacy group Moms Demand Action, testified.

Self-defense parameters would be expanded in Perkins’ bill. It protects from civil liability those using deadly force in self-defense and creates an automatic legal presumption that those claiming self-defense are doing so within reason. This shifts the burden of proof to the prosecution, effectively making it harder to prosecute in cases where self-defense is claimed.

The bill also lowers the age at which one can obtain a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18.

To reach the House floor for debate, HB 2176 needs to be passed by the General Laws Committee. It has no direct sister bill in the Senate, though several smaller Senate bills are focused on individual statutory changes similar to those proposed in HB 2176.