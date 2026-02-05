Welcome, Lionel Messi: Kansas City will be Argentina's World Cup home base this summer

Argentina, who won the last FIFA men's World Cup in 2022, will make Kansas City its national team's home base for this summer's global soccer tournament.

The team will train and live in Kansas City for the duration of the monthlong event, which includes its June 16 match at Arrowhead Stadium against Algeria.

"¡Vamos, vamos, Argentina! Kansas City is thrilled to welcome reigning World Cup Champion Argentina," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. "Kansas City will be closely following La Albiceleste during the entire tournament."

Argentina could also play a quarterfinal match in Kansas City if they advance far enough – potentially leading to a powerhouse game between their superstar Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo .

Kansas City's airport announced last month that it will have two direct flights from Buenos Aires in advance of the June 16 game.

Messi actually has the advantage of already playing in Kansas City — albeit in different weather than Kansas City can expect in June. His team Inter Miami defeated Sporting KC 1-0 in a frigid Concacaf Champions Cup match in February 2025, and also beat them at Arrowhead the previous April to a record-breaking turnout.

Kansas City, the smallest but most centrally located host city for the World Cup, is an in-demand choice for team training locations. The English National Team has also reportedly decided to call Kansas City home, booking out Prairie Village's Inn at Meadowbrook .

The Netherlands and Algeria — which has two matches already scheduled in Kansas City — have also expressed interest in training in the region.

Possible practice sites for the teams include the facilities for Sporting Kansas City and the Current, as well as Swope Soccer Village and Lawrence's Rock Chalk Park.

