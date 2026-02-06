Trial over implementation of Missouri's new congressional districts will move forward

The trial for the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri's lawsuit against the implementation of a new map of the state's congressional districts will happen sooner than originally scheduled.

The bench trial, originally scheduled for Feb. 18 in the Cole County Circuit Court, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, according to court records.

The state had asked that the case be dismissed, and Judge Brian Stumpe denied those motions Thursday, according to court records.

The ACLU of Missouri filed the lawsuit against the state of Missouri and Secretary of State Denny Hoskins in December 2025 that calls for the new map's implementation to be delayed until the process is complete for a referendum that would force a statewide vote on the map.

Political campaign committee People Not Politicians submitted 305,000 signatures for its referendum petition to Hoskins' office and is awaiting certification of the signatures.

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill in September 2025 that redraws the state's congressional districts in a move that will likely flip the 5th Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, to Republican control.

Tori Schafer, director of policy campaigns at the ACLU of Missouri, said she expects the case to be appealed and make its way to the Missouri Supreme Court.

