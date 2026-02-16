Missouri House approves removing legal barriers for pregnant women seeking divorce

Legislation making it easier for pregnant women to get divorced made it through the Missouri House on Thursday.

Pregnant women in Missouri can seek a divorce under current law. However, a judge can prevent it from being finalized. The bill the House passed removes that barrier.

Lawmakers voted 147-0 to pass the bill. It now goes to the Senate, where similar legislation has already had a hearing but not a full vote.

The legislation has the backing of Gov. Mike Kehoe, who requested it be passed during his State of the State address.

House members gave the bill initial approval on Tuesday. Presenting the bill on the floor, Rep. Cecelie Williams, R-Dittmer, spoke on how she shared her story of being denied a divorce from her abusive husband.

"To me, it seemed it was honestly easier for me to stay silent. But silence doesn't end violence," Williams said.

Williams specified several reasons for the necessity of the bill, including instances of infidelity in which presumed paternity becomes an issue.

"In most states, including Missouri, a husband is presumed to be the legal father of a child conceived or born during the marriage, even if he is not the biological father," Williams said. "If a spouse becomes pregnant by someone other than their husband, the law forces the husband to remain legally married."

She also spoke on the scenario in which a marriage just doesn't work out and, due to pregnancy, cannot be dissolved.

"So, two adults who agree their marriage is over, are forced to remain legally bound, not for love, not for healing, not for the child, but because pregnancy has been turned into a barrier instead of a reality," Williams said.

Additionally, Williams repeated her comments in committee that because Missouri didn't ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, sex-based rules must be challenged individually in the state.

Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, sponsored her own version of the bill.

"A medical condition should not bar anybody from having access to all the judicial processes that everyone else has. And right now, in the state of Missouri, we do that, and it is no excuse for it, none," Proudie said.

While the House passed a similar bill last session, it ultimately did not make it through the Senate.

The legislation is HB 1908 .

