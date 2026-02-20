Bill could broaden MU Health Care's reach in rural counties

JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would remove restrictions on the purchase of hospitals in 25 rural counties by MU Health Care was heard Wednesday in the Missouri House Special Committee on Rural Issues.

HB 3170, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Knight, R-Lebanon, would allow MU Health Care to acquire an interest in or purchase health care facilities in 25 rural counties surrounding Columbia while giving the health care provider immunity from antitrust laws that would typically complicate such purchases.

Knight indicated the intent of the bill is to prevent the closure of struggling medical facilities by allowing these acquisitions.

There was apprehension toward the antitrust immunity among representatives, even those who supported the bill. The primary concern was that of a potential MU Health Care monopoly.

Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, likened the bill to a double-edged sword.

“I’m in a health care desert, so I understand what happens when (hospitals) go away,” Haden said. “But I’d like to raise a caution that (MU Health Care) already has advantages that contribute to some of these hospitals’ closures.”

Ric Ransom, CEO of MU Health Care, spoke in favor of the bill at the hearing, claiming that the widened privileges for his institution would ultimately be in the best interest of the public.

“Many hospitals today are looking for partners and struggling to keep their doors open,” Ransom said. “A passage of this legislation would allow us to be more nimble and more effective in working with communities to try to keep care local, where possible.”

“At its core, this is about preserving access to care,” he said.

Rep. Danny Busick, R-Newtown, asked Ransom directly if a monopoly was in the future.

“What assurances can you give me that, if we authorize this, you won’t use your size to just eliminate some of the smaller hospitals in those areas and just take over?” Busick said.

Ransom cited MU Health Care’s track record of working well to establish programs with smaller hospitals and said the provider wouldn’t behave in any way other than as a safety net.

Multiple doctors from facilities under the purview of MU Health Care spoke at the hearing.

Laura Morris, a family physician in Fulton, spoke for informational purposes, conveying that the problem of hospital closure would exacerbate with time and the greater health issues that can arise with gaps in care.

“The closure of rural hospitals has a significant impact on health care outcomes as well as the local economy,” Morris said. “Residents either delay care or have to travel much further when they have an emergency or need other health care services.”

“This increases the risk of death or disability when accidents or time sensitive medical conditions, strokes, heart attacks, even childbirth occur and increases the risk of health problems going undiagnosed or inadequately treated due to lack of access to care,” she said.

Knight, the bill’s sponsor, acknowledged the committee’s concerns but argued constituent needs for local providers outweighed issues of fair competition or local autonomy.

“I think that if you go into these rural communities and you ask them what they would prefer the most: the name of their town and community hospital on there or the University of Missouri’s name on there or no hospital at all, I think your answer becomes pretty common,” Knight said.

Rep. Adrian Plank, D-Columbia, made his hesitance towards the antitrust exemption known, but ultimately came to the conclusion it was a necessity.

“Seems like we don’t have much choice, right?” Plank said.

“There’s always a choice,” Plank continued, “except for, you know, we’re in a situation with the federal policy and the state policy losing hospitals, and we had to come up with solutions ASAP, in my mind.”

The 25 counties included in the bill are Adair, Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Chariton, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Linn, Macon, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph and Saline.

