Boeing defense headquarters to return to Missouri after leaving the area in 2017
After nearly a decade away from the region, Boeing will return its defense headquarters to St. Louis.
Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space and Security headquarters back to the area after previously relocating to Chicago and then Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. St. Louis housed the headquarters from 1997 until 2017.
In a statement, Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Steve Parker said the move is part of an effort for the company's leaders to work "side-by-side" with teammates in the area.
"The headquarters move, coupled with our senior leaders being based at and spending their time at major engineering, production and manufacturing centers across the U.S., reflects our continued focus on disciplined performance across our business," he said in a statement.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Eric Schmitt at the north St. Louis Boeing plant to tout the move and the importance of American defense manufacturing.
"You are the patriots that are key elements to ensuring peace through strength," Hegseth told a crowd of employees after signing a plane fin with the slogan "speed is power."
Boeing employs more than 18,000 people in the St. Louis area, many of whom design, produce and manufacture defense and space products for customers in the country and around the world.
"This is a huge win for St. Louis that solidifies our standing as a national hub for defense technology and aerospace and recognizes our strength as an advanced manufacturing center," said Ron Kitchens, managing partner for Greater St. Louis Inc. in an emailed statement.
Three facilities in St. Louis County, St. Charles and across the river in Mascoutah, Illinois, make up Boeing's regional presence.
Late last year, St. Louis-area machinists went on strike for 15 weeks — the longest in the company's history — over pay and benefits for members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union.
The strike ended in November after voters approved a fifth contract proposal from Boeing.
