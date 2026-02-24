St. Louis could get an additional $86M in tornado relief from the state

St. Louis is likely to receive an additional $86 million in state funding for disaster relief in response to the May tornado.

The Missouri House voted 130-11 on Monday to pass its supplemental budget bill for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is likely to move quickly.

The budget bill amounts to $3.1 billion, with over $500 million coming from state revenue.

Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Seneca, said on the House floor last week when the bill was initially approved that nearly $1 billion of that total is going toward disaster relief.

"Not only the tornado in St. Louis, but other disasters that have occurred in the state. Unfortunately, we've had a significant amount of that," Deaton said.

That includes $86 million in general revenue to St. Louis for tornado relief.

Last June, lawmakers during a special legislative session allocated $100 million to St. Louis in disaster relief funding for the tornado.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said last month that the city hasn't spent any of those dollars yet because it's working with FEMA to leverage the funds.

Both Republicans and Democrats spoke on the need for additional money for St. Louis to recover from the tornado.

Rep. Travis Wilson, R-St. Charles, said there are a lot of homes in north St. Louis still experiencing devastating loss.

"I believe that the relief that could be imparted through this appropriations bill will be helpful and not only to rebuilding that area, but also to creating a better overall region for the St. Louis region, and, by extension, the people of St. Charles as well," Wilson said.

Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis, whose district was hit by the tornado, said the money will be added to that previous $100 million.

Of that $186 million, $156 million of it will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at a 75% rate.

"In the city of St. Louis, we are instructing residents whose properties have been deteriorated and demolished by the EF3 May 16 tornado to apply for that Private Property Assistance Program, to be able to get the assistance with debris removal on private property," Collins said.

Collins said the purpose of that reimbursable funding is for the private property assistance program . The deadline to apply for that program is Feb. 28.

"The remaining of the $30 million is going to be utilized for projects that are not FEMA reimbursable, and largely those projects look like commercial properties, such as things like churches," Collins said.

Other budget adds

According to Deaton, the budget bill contains additional authority for the state Department of Revenue so it can pay tax refunds. There is also a transfer of funds to the Department of Transportation.

"This isn't anything extra for MoDOT in that way. This isn't new. It just effectively represents their core funding and allows them to do what they've done in the past, continue with their operations," Deaton said.

The legislation provides around $59 million for the state Department of Public Safety for the 2026 World Cup, which will include some matches in Kansas City.

Budget Director Dan Haug said earlier this year that the supplemental budget needs to pass quickly this session because of a deadline to transfer those federal World Cup dollars to the state.

