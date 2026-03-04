U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searches for solutions to curb Lower Missouri River flooding

The Lower Missouri River has seen several extreme floods in recent decades that caused billions of dollars in damage to property, infrastructure and natural resources. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to curb this flooding.

The Corps of Engineers worked with Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska to explore a long list of options and crafted a proposal that could widen the flood plain in some places such as Birmingham, which is north of Independence. It could raise levees in others, including in part of Kansas City, Missouri.

Ginger Niemann-Harper works for the planning branch for the Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City District. She said, “This has resulted in recurring extreme flood events – resulting in fatalities, billions of dollars in damages and, of course, lost recreation and natural resources as well.”

The Corps of Engineers is taking public comments until March 9.