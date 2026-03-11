Missouri's 'Stand Your Ground' law ended Super Bowl parade murder case, prosecutor says

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson on Tuesday defended her plea deal with one of the men accused in the fatal Super Bowl parade shootings, saying Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law tied her hands.

A day after Johnson's office dropped a second-degree murder charge against Dominic Miller, 20, who then pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, a resolute Johnson met with reporters, scolding some for what she called irresponsible reporting that charges were dropped without explaining the legal context.

"In this state, the use of physical force, including the use of deadly force, to defend another person is lawful," she said. "I'm going to repeat that so I can make sure that it sticks."

Miller was allowed to use the state's self-defense law, which places "an extraordinarily high burden" on prosecutors, Johnson said. The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old wife and mother who was killed at the February 2024 shootings, understood the prosecutors' predicament, Johnson said.

"Without proof that Mr. Miller was the initial aggressor, Missouri law does not allow us to continue with a murder charge," Johnson said. "We consulted with Lisa's family every step of the way and they understood the limitations placed upon us."

"Frankly, they deserve way more than the law currently allows us to give them."

Johnson has also been blasted on social media for the decision, which she said she understands.

"I share and I feel the community's frustration," she said. "Losing an innocent person is absolutely devastating, especially a person with such a joyous footprint on her community."

The number of cases that the prosecutor's office has had to decline since "Stand Your Ground" became law in 2016 has more than doubled, Johnson said, rising from 24 cases in 2016 to 57 last year. The law allows people to use physical or deadly force to defend themselves or others against threats of unlawful force, death or serious injury without "a duty to retreat."

Added to Johnson's concern is a November decision from the Missouri Court of Appeals in which "mere shoving matches could justifiably be escalated to gun battles," the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys wrote in an amicus curiae, or "friend of the court" brief that was authored in Johnson's office. Two weeks ago, the state Supreme Court allowed the decision to stand.

Johnson said she's hosted a meeting of a bipartisan group of lawmakers to propose changes to the law "that would make our jobs easier, that would allow us to prosecute more people, that would allow us to avenge more victims."

"My administration has never been soft on crime. This office is not soft on crime," she said. "We believe in being smart on crime and part of that means changing the laws that are failing the people of Jackson County and beyond."

Johnson refused to take any questions about the cases of two more men who were also involved in the Super Bowl parade shootings.

According to police records, Lyndell Mays, 25, is accused of starting the melee when, as a witness said, he and another were "arguing about why they were staring at each other." Mays told police his actions were "stupid." Mays is charged with second-degree murder and causing a catastrophe. He goes on trial on March 29, 2027.

"Just pulled a gun out and started shooting," Mays told police. "I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid."

The third man involved is Terry Young, 22, who also faces a second-degree murder charge. His trial is set for April 17. A juvenile was also charged, and his case was resolved in family court.

Copyright 2026 KCUR