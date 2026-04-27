Missouri schools and colleges will be required to address antisemitism

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed several bills into law Thursday, including measures targeting antisemitism in schools and colleges, restricting hemp sales and consolidating governance of the Dome at America's Center and the convention center.

Addressing antisemitism

Missouri's public and charter K-12 schools and colleges will be required to outline prohibited antisemitic behavior in their codes of conduct.

"It's … a fundamental right of every student to be able to learn free from hate, no matter what the issue is. And Missouri needs to be the trendsetter," Kehoe said.

The legislation, effective in late August, uses the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

It reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Examples of antisemitism provided by the alliance include denying the Holocaust or comparing Israel's contemporary policy to that of Nazis.

No deadline for schools to implement changes is listed in the bill, but Kehoe said he will rely on the state's education officials to create guidelines.

"Passing this legislation is a significant milestone, but the real work is in how this law is implemented," said Danny Cohn, president of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. "We are committed to partnering with state leaders, educators, and community agencies to ensure this law is applied fairly, thoughtfully, and in a way that reflects both its intent and our collective values."

Schools will not be required to take action against students found to be antisemitic under the new policy, but antisemitic conduct will carry the same penalties for schools – including funding cuts – as the kinds of discrimination already outlined in Title VI of federal law.

"What this bill does is protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment (and) intimidation so they can focus on their studies and not have to look over their back or hide their Jewish identity," said Rep. George Hruza, R-St. Louis County, who sponsored the bill and said it's personal because he is the son of a Holocaust survivor.

The bill underwent major changes from the version originally presented by Hruza, including the addition of more flexibility for schools to make sure the definition of antisemitism is applied only in the context of harassment or intimidation.

Another change requires the State Board of Education to monitor all federally recognized forms of discrimination and provide an annual report to the legislature. The original version required reporting only on antisemitic incidents.

HB 2061 passed the Senate uncontested earlier this month. Members of the House voted 100-17 in favor of the bill, with 19 representatives, mostly Democrats, voting present.

Most opposition came from Democrats who voiced concerns the bill would discourage debate about conflict in the Middle East.

Restrictions on Missouri's hemp industry

Major restrictions are coming for the state's intoxicating hemp industry, under legislation signed by Kehoe on Thursday.

The bill classifies most hemp-derived intoxicating products, such as THC seltzers and hemp-derived THC edibles, as marijuana.

With the change, their sale will only be allowed in licensed marijuana facilities, to people 21 and older.

"Both chambers really worked hard to put something that eliminated the access for our children to these drugs off of the shelves," Kehoe said.

Sen. David Gregory, R-Chesterfield, who presented the legislation to the Senate, showed what he said was a hemp-derived product designed to look like Doritos.

"These are the kinds of things we're putting an end to," Gregory said. "They're dangerous for our kids, they're dangerous in our communities."

Lilley Halloran / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Sen. David Gregory, R-Chesterfield, holds up what he said is an intoxicating hemp product designed to look like Doritos on Thursday in Jefferson City.

Because intoxicating hemp is mostly grown outside of Missouri and state law requires products sold in dispensaries to be grown in state-licensed facilities, the legislation is effectively a ban on intoxicating hemp.

Kehoe named the legislation a priority during his January State of the State address .

The bill also prohibits individual products from containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

Other provisions added to the bill include privacy protections for marijuana consumers and collective bargaining rights, including the right to unionize, for people working in the marijuana industry.

Those changes made the legislation more amenable to House Democrats, said Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City. Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle still expressed concern it would harm the state's hemp industry.

"I would encourage anybody who has medicinal uses or other uses to help support legislation that would help those family farms and those employees get it into the hands of the people that's legitimate," Kehoe said.

The bill passed the House 126-23 and the Senate 25-5.

Originally meant to go into effect in August, an amendment sponsored by Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, pushes the legislation's start date to Nov. 12 – the same day as an upcoming federal ban on intoxicating hemp products.

If Congress reverses course, allowing the sale of such products, the bill signed by Kehoe would still restrict their sale to licensed dispensaries.

HB 2641 passed the legislature earlier this month .

Merging St. Louis' dome and convention center boards

Another bill signed by Kehoe on Thursday brings St. Louis' Dome at America's Center and the attached convention center under the same governance.

"Anytime you can take two boards and commissions and get them focused on a single issue, it's a good day for that part of the region," Kehoe said. "And today, it happens to be a good day for our St. Louis area."

Currently, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority oversees the onetime home of the former St. Louis Rams. The Regional Convention and Visitors Commission, commonly referred to as Explore St. Louis, governs the convention center.

The legislation, effective in late August, was supported by both boards , whose members said the separation – initially approved so the state could oversee the NFL arena – has hindered the city's ability to compete for conventions and concerts.

"St. Louis has landed some incredible events, more to come, and I think this framework really sets them up for success in the future," Kehoe said.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Brad Christ, R-St. Louis County, who said it releases about $50 million in hotel tax revenue from the Dome into the county's general revenue – as it faces a tight budget .

That money has been sitting in a fund the county cannot access.

Another provision of HB 2934 allows the newly merged commission to impose a 2% sales tax on purchases made inside the buildings to help with maintenance. The Dome requires $155 million in repairs over the next decade, according to a recent state audit .

The bill passed the House 121-24 and the Senate 29-1.

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