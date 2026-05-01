Governor-appointed board will oversee Missouri high school sports and activities association

A commission appointed by the governor will soon oversee the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

The House voted 92-39 on Thursday to send legislation to Gov. Mike Kehoe's desk that establishes a commission to consider appeals from students, parents or coaches about contests and transfer student eligibility. State senators previously approved the plan, which requires appointees to be confirmed by the Senate.

"This is about accountability and protecting our children," said Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, who presented the legislation to the House. "We have to ensure that we're protecting them with these sporting events and to ensure that it's fair and safe."

Beginning in the 2027-28 school year, the commission may step in after appeals have gone through MSHSAA's own process or if complainants go directly to the board.

The commission may also suggest rule changes for the association.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has launched an investigation into whether MSHSAA illegally considered prospective board members based on race and sex.

The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit in February against MSHSAA centering on a policy written by the organization in 2004. It reserves two of 10 spots on its board for "candidates representing the under-represented gender of the current board or an under-represented ethnicity."

The U.S. Department of Justice joined that lawsuit in early April.

The legislation is a pared-down version of the original bill, which would have allowed the board to select MSHSAA's executive director and oversee payments between the association and schools.

Cook said MSHSAA leadership was involved in negotiations over the legislation.

Democrats who voted against it say government oversight of a private nonprofit is wrong.

"I remember a time when our friends across the aisle would speak about small government, and they meant it," said Rep. Ray Reed, D-St. Louis County. "But now they speak about government small enough to go into your locker room … your school gymnasium, and to dictate what happens in school sports."

Kehoe listed SB 863 as a priority during his State of the State address in January.

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