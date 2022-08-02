Missouri maternal mortality report reveals impacts of mental health and racial disparities

One of the key goals of Missouri’s maternal mortality report is to "prevent future instances of maternal mortality." Within the report, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on behalf of the state's Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board, found discrepancies in socioeconomic class (level and type of insurance), education level, geographic location and race and ethnicity.

Each year, 61 people on average die during or one year after pregnancy. This is an increase compared to past years.

A stark racial disparity exists for Black Missourians, who are three times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than white Missourians.

The ratio for Hispanic Missourians and other underrepresented groups did show a significant disparity, but DHSS cautions due to the low population size, the numbers should be “interpreted with caution.”

The report also shows all pregnancy-related deaths due to mental health conditions during that timeframe were preventable if more resources were available; mental health was the leading underlying cause of death, followed by cardiovascular disease.

It did separate between pregnancy-related and non-pregnancy related deaths. Of the pregnancy-related, it found 75 percent of all deaths due to conditions of pregnancy were preventable.

As for non-pregnancy related deaths, the report included instances like poisoning and vehicle collisions and other forms of violence. Black Missourians still have a higher ratio than that of white Missourians to die of a circumstance like this.

The department recommends increased mental health services, raising prevention awareness activities, increasing insurance access and addressing factors leading to non-pregnancy related maternal mortality like combating gun violence.

