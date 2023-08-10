PETA pursues charges against Hallsville facility after USDA report determines inadequate care

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pursuing charges against Hargis’ Sunshine Kennel, an operation near Hallsville.

According to a press statement, PETA is using information from a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that determined the animals in the facility received poor treatment. PETA has requested Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson investigate the facility, which holds more than 50 dogs.

The animal welfare organization wants Johnson to file charges against those responsible for the animals’ conditions.

In a letter to Johnson, PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden said the USDA's findings may violate Missouri's prohibition against animal neglect. The law requires individuals provide animals in their custody with "adequate care."

The Humane Society of the United States’ flagged Missouri — for the 11th year in a row — as having the most problem puppy breeders in the United States.