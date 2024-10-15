Amendment 5 (Ozarks Casino)

Find information about Amendment 5 below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the KC Voter Guide.

Como parte de la Guía del votante de KC, a continuación encontrará información sobre la Enmienda 5, tanto en inglés como en español.

This proposed amendment proposes changes to the Missouri Constitution to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks. Proceeds from gaming tax revenue would go to early-childhood literacy programs. The development would also include a hotel, convention center, restaurants and other attractions.

Proposed amendments to the Missouri constitution go to a statewide vote, meaning all eligible voters in the state will see the following questions on their November ballot. Amendments need a simple majority to pass, and then they are added to the state constitution.

Amendment 5 proposes changes to the Missouri Constitution to authorize a casino on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Constitution currently only allows casinos on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Amendment 5 would add the Osage River to the list and is backed by the Osage River Gambling and Convention Committee.

The development would include a hotel, convention center, restaurants and other attractions. The concept was introduced after the Osage Nation announced plans to build a similar destination of its own at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Backers of Amendment 5 include Bally’s and RIS Inc., a developer in the Midwest. The campaign says the casino will support more than 700 new jobs in the area. If Amendment 5 is approved, it would generate an estimated $2.1 million annually in admissions and other fee revenue. It would also generate an estimated annual gaming tax revenue of $14.3 million, with the proceeds going toward early-childhood literacy programs.

En Missouri las enmiendas propuestas a la constitución se someten a votación en todo el estado, lo que significa que en su papeleta de noviembre, todos los votantes con derecho a voto en el estado verán las siguientes preguntas. Las enmiendas necesitan una mayoría simple para ser aprobadas, y luego se agregan a la constitución del estado.

La enmienda 5 propone cambios en la Constitución de Missouri para permitir a los votantes autorizar un casino en el Río Osage, en el lago de los Ozarks. Actualmente, la Constitución de Missouri sólo permite casinos en los ríos Missouri y Mississippi. La enmienda 5 añadiría el río Osage a la lista y está respaldada por el Comité de Juego y Convenciones del Río Osage.

El proyecto incluiría un hotel, un centro de convenciones, restaurantes y otras atracciones. El concepto se introdujo después de que la Nación Osage anunciara sus planes de construir un destino similar en el Lago de los Ozarks.

Entre los partidarios de la enmienda 5 se encuentran Bally's y RIS Inc, un promotor inmobiliario del Medio Oeste. La campaña afirma que el casino creará más de 700 nuevos puestos de trabajo en la zona. Si se aprueba la enmienda 5, generaría unos 2,1 millones de dólares anuales en ingresos por entradas y otras tasas. También generaría unos ingresos fiscales anuales estimados en 14,3 millones de dólares, que se destinarían a programas de alfabetización infantil.

Actual text / Texto actual

"Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to issue one additional gambling boat license to operate on the portion of the Osage River from the Missouri River to the Bagnell Dam;

require the prescribed location shall include artificial spaces that contain water and are within 500 feet of the 100-year base flood elevation as established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and

require all state revenues derived from the issuance of the gambling boat license shall be appropriated to early-childhood literacy programs in public institutions of elementary education?

State governmental entities estimate one-time costs of $763,000, ongoing costs of $2.2 million annually, initial fee revenue of $271,000, ongoing admission and other fee revenue of $2.1 million annually, and annual gaming tax revenue of $14.3 million. Local governments estimate unknown revenue.”

“¿Quiere enmendar la Constitución de Missouri para:

autorizar a la Comisión de Juego de Missouri a expedir una licencia adicional de barco de juego para operar en la parte del río Osage situada entre el río Missouri y la presa de Bagnell;

requerir que la ubicación prescrita incluya espacios artificiales que contengan agua y se encuentren a menos de 500 pies de la elevación de la inundación base de 100 años establecida por la Agencia Federal de Gestión de Emergencias; y

exigir que todos los ingresos estatales derivados de la expedición de la licencia para barcos de juego se destinen a programas de alfabetización infantil en centros públicos de educación primaria?

Las entidades gubernamentales estatales estiman costos únicos de $763,000 dólares, costos continuos de $2.2 millones de dólares anuales, ingresos por tasas iniciales de $271,000 dólares, ingresos continuos por entradas y otras tasas de $2.1 millones de dólares anuales, e ingresos anuales por impuestos sobre el juego de $14.3 millones de dólares. Los gobiernos locales estiman unos ingresos desconocidos".

What does voting yes mean? / ¿Qué significa votar sí?

A “yes” vote on the amendment would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to issue a license for a gambling boat to operate on the Osage River, between the Missouri River and the Bagnell Dam.

It would also override a state law that only permits 13 casinos to be licensed to operate in Missouri by granting an additional license to be issued by the Missouri Gaming Commission that is specific to the casino and its location.

Un "sí" a la enmienda permitiría a la Comisión de Juego de Missouri emitir una licencia para que un barco de juego opere en el río Osage, entre el río Missouri y la presa de Bagnell.

También anularía una ley estatal que sólo permite que 13 casinos tengan licencia para operar en Missouri, concediendo una licencia adicional que emitiría la Comisión del Juego de Missouri y que es específica para el casino y su ubicación.

What does voting no mean? / ¿Qué significa votar no?

A “no” vote would mean that the casino plan would not go forward and an additional license would not be issued.

Un "no" significaría que el plan del casino no avanzaría y no se concedería una licencia adicional.

What will happen if it passes? / ¿Qué haría esto en la práctica?

If Amendment 5 passes, a casino, convention center, hotel, restaurants and other attractions will be built at the Lake of the Ozarks, near the Missouri River and the Bagnell Dam.

Si se aprueba la Enmienda 5, se construirán un casino, un centro de convenciones, un hotel, restaurantes y otras atracciones en el lago de los Ozarks, cerca del río Missouri y de la presa de Bagnell.

