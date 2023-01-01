Omer Caldarevic is the Account Executive for KBIA. Born in Bosnia, Omer and his family came to Columbia in 2001. Fellow Hickman Kewpie and Mizzou alum, he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Health Leadership and Policy. Not sure if he wanted to go straight into health administration after graduation, Omer worked at American Marketing and Publishing, and Memorial Funeral Home, connecting with local businesses and people in and around Columbia.

Omer’s favorite part of the job at KBIA is getting to meet local community business owners and helping their businesses grow and creating partnerships.

Outside of work, Omer enjoys playing soccer and volleyball with friends. In his spare time, Omer devotes his time to training and caring for two rambunctious chihuahuas.