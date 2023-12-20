Nina Furstenau: You’re listening to Canned Peaches. I’m Nina Mukerjee Furstenau.

We’re trekking through farms, forests and faraway kitchens exploring five ingredients.

Come with us - to discover how communities locally and globally are intertwined through food.

Lauren Hines-Acosta Bees from Stem Farm

[sound of buzzing bees]

Have you ever heard the sound of bees?

It’s a sound of hard work, the sound of production, the sound of interconnection

It’s a hum. A vibration, that goes through you and bonds you to something maybe you can’t explain … but you just feel it.

In this episode of Canned Peaches, the ingredient we’re exploring is: Honey.

And when you explore honey, in many ways you’re exploring the world of sound.

[Reading of "The Secret Life of Bees"]

[sounds of bees and birdsong]

Nina Furstenau: Sue Monk Kidd captured this power of the HUM through her book The Secret Life of Bees.

And I’ve experienced that hum firsthand on my farm in mid-Missouri.

Someone else who knows the power of that HUM is a Missouri producer and grower, Clay Stem.

Our producer Alex Cox and our team visited Clay on a very hot summer morning - he was about to suit up and harvest at his beehives.

Lauren Hines-Acosta Clay Stem and Nina Mukerjee Furstenau suit up to check the bee hives at Stem Farm

Clay Stem: [Laughter] “I wanna get everybody suited up so we can go … My name’s Clay Stem, and we’re a few miles north of Columbia, at Stem to Table Farm, is that OK? …”

Nina Furstenau: And Alex you were there with me. Hi Alex.

Alex Cox: Hi Nina. Yes! It was an outrageously hot morning in June, and our team met Clay just after 6am on his small farm just outside of Columbia.

Clay says he always saw farming as something you needed a lot of land and equipment and big tractors to do. But he’s been so happy to find that he can have a big impact on the community and its food sources by farming on his – acres outside of Columbia. He first operated a microgreen production business, and now he’s moved to beehives and honey.

Nina Furstenau: He sells at the local farmer’s market and to local chefs - and he says it’s a struggle, because producing a local, organic crop is expensive, and it relies on a community to support it. It’s a circle, Clay grows local, organic, sustainable ingredients like honey for the community, and the community supports the operation.

Alex Cox: They feed each other.

Nina Furstenau: And one thing every beekeeper we met tells us, you have to be calm before you deal with bees. It forces you to breathe deeply, slow down your heart rate, and get right with yourself before you go into the beehives.

[Mock-serious], We were calm, weren’t we Alex

Lauren Hines-Acosta Taking deep breaths in the beekeeper suit to calm down

Alex Cox: Oh we were so calm.

Nina Furstenau: We’re walking through a beautiful grassy field, and I see eight hives … we’re hearing the birds and the bees just in case I didn’t make that clear

Clay Stem: - [big laugh!]

Nina Furstenau: This is where we should take a deep breath and just relax

[sounds of deep breaths]

Lauren Hines-Acosta The Canned Peaches team at Stem Farm beehives

Clay Stem: They stay in the hives all night … as soon as that sun comes pokin’ out, you can see, they get to work!

Alex Cox: That’s some cool mic tech right here

Clay Stem: Well we’ve got everybody suited, we’ll head down, and rock and roll here!

[sounds of a car]

[Clay gives detailed description of the way the HIVE works - how amazing it is]

Clay Stem: Well, we're basically gonna get suited up so we can go down and pull honey supers that we have we put so supers are the boxes we harvest. The deep brood boxes are are what we leave for the bees, the Supers, we add on and we'll add as many as we possibly can, you know, as many as they'll fill, hopefully. And that's the key to having your hives make it through winter. Because then they're ready, they're ready to go for that early spring flow. And they'll load up on the honey for you, when you're starting hives a little bit later. There's just building up their own resources, and not necessarily filling the extra boxes that as the beekeeper would harvest.

Lauren Hines-Acosta Clay Stem shows off the beehives at Stem Farm and how bees will fill up the space given to them.

So it's always fascinated me that things just they just make too much they make more than they need, they'll fill up that as a beekeeper, it's basically just managing space, so that you give them more space, they will use it. If they don't have enough space, that's a lot of times when they want to swarm. So that's why you kind of have to be ahead of them a little bit.

So you mentioned the word swarm. And this is something you know, a lot of beekeepers will say I caught a swarm. So this brings to mind we were talking about this. He was somebody with the big fishnet.

Lauren Hines-Acosta Clay Stem shows off his bee trap at Stem Farms

I've had 100% success this year, particularly, we went ahead this winter and built more traps. We've only ever had one. And usually I just get calls and Go, Go catch him. But this year, we put seven traps out and we've got seven swarms. He provided the condos. Exactly. They really are, it's a little bit narrower.

So they have scouts, while the swarm is bundled up on a branch, there are scouts looking for the next home, they'll come back, they do a little waggle dance, they call it and somehow that spreads the coordinates to the rest of the bees, and they take off. So that's why if you get a swarm call, you gotta be quick, because if the scouts beat you back, they'll be gone.

What is the sound do for you? I mean, do you ever sit and just listen to...

Oh, it's, it's no, it's you fill in your soul. I feel like I mean, it's, uh, it's hard to explain. I mean, I'll have that buzzing in my ear for hours afterwards. And I don't know if that does anything on a molecular, you know, level. But it's it's intense, you know, because you're looking at, we're gonna open hives that easily have 40 to 80,000 bees in them. And so that's a lot of bees that are buzzing all around. And we just want to try to keep them as happy as possible while we're invading their home. Because that's what we're doing. You know, I mean, we are, I can say as a beekeeper we're just managing space. So they're just, if they want to leave, they can leave we can't fit them in. So we want to try to keep them happy and comfortable and healthy cooperative arrangement. Exactly. These can be as a community. Pretty intense community.

I’m pretty much like Pooh Bear when it comes to honey …

That’s why I became a beekeeper, because I like honey!

Alex Cox: Hanging out with Clay Stem really shows the challenges of beekeeping are the challenges about our food right now.

Things are scarce, which makes things expensive. Clay says it’s too expensive to do what he does without the support of the community showing up to the farmer’s market to buy his honey.

Nina Furstenau: Community brings us to a really special organization that embodies this idea - that we’re exploring so much in this podcast - about how food connects us. It’s just a powerful thing to gather around.

[sounds from Rustic Roots, birdsong]

Nina Furstenau: Rustic Roots Sanctuary is a farm in Spanish Lake, near St. Louis north county- it convenes people around food, but with something very specific in mind: Making change. Advocates, activists, foodies, chefs, beekeepers and producers and those who want to learn all of the above gather at Rustic Roots, and they talk about food, elderflower champagne, experience meditation through soundbaths and they also talk about injustices and crimes that are associated with land that has created a rift between Black and brown people and the land that can sustain us. So as they’re enjoying food and growing and planting and beekeeping they also talk about changing the system.

Alex Cox: Our producer Lauren Hines-Acosta was there, and it was hot there too -

[Lauren] Oh my god it’s so hot

- that was Lauren you heard there but she stuck it out!

And she listened in on some incredible conversations - people were visiting from all over the world to talk about food justice and equity - and about getting back to the land in ways that that can sustain and heal us. They talk a lot about healing, at Rustic Roots.

Finding healing in the land, in the hum of their beehives, in ways that nourish and sustain us.

Like Clay Stem, Janett Lewis also talks about the need to be grounded and calm before you even think about going out with the bees.

[sounds from Rustic Roots, birdsong]

Lauren Hines-Acosta Rustic Roots is home to several beehives

Janett Lewis: It’s magic inside the hives. The smell in there just calms you down. And the humming. You can listen when they’re upset. You can listen and understand when they’re happy. There’s waggle dances they can do to communicate. There’s fanning, which is alerting … There’s all these nonverbal cues that bees are giving, and if you learn to listen to the bees, you will learn something.

You have to really slow down and be centered when you go into the bees.

The bees are very sensitive. We take off our shoes and do grounding exercises.. And do some grounding breaths before we go into the hives. There’s more of a hum in the hives, where you know they’re satisfied and feeling good.

So yes it’s delicious, and is also going to make a nice little barrier, what we’re trying to do is create a wind break for the bees, so if the bees don’t have some sort of structure, a lot of the time they can freeze.

It’s all about infrastructure for the animals, the insects, and the people here at Rustic Roots Sanctuary.

Lauren Hines-Acosta The orchard at Rustic Roots

We have a little orchard over there, we’ve got peaches, persimmons, jujube, pecans, there’s fig trees in there.

[sounds of bees and the orchard]

Hi my name is Janett, I’m the founder and ed of Rustic Roots Sanctuary,

Lauren Hines-Acosta Janett Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Rustic Roots

And today we have welcomed the Roots and Remedies 2023 Conference into our space and hosted them with a delicious farm-to-table meal.…

My goals with Rustic Roots Sanctuary are to heal trauma through nature and the conditions of low to middle income areas and not having access to food.…

My honey and bee operation is basically 4-5 years old, I have been beekeeping, and I also have run a beekeeping mentorship program for two years that has been very successful, and it’s kind of a female empowerment program … the rest of the hive is female. The females protect the young, they are the queen, they are the warriors that defend the hive.

Everything in the hive is pretty much done and maintained by the females.

The males purpose is to breed with the queen an then they die - it’s kind of sad for the guys, but …look at what we can do when we come together.

I think [food] connects people in a really special way. Really, the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach. If you eat something and it’s really delicious

We’ve had people say, this ocra is the best ocra I’ve had in 50 years since I moved from Mississippi. I know that it’s connecting not only food to them, but connecting them to them. … Wow that’s what ocra was.

I’ve just seen a lot of love growing. When I first got here, there was a lot of people feeling super hopeless about it.

They had a sense of hopelessness, a lot of people were feeling like, there’s no fresh food, there’s no jobs, there’s a lot of nothing up here. I thought …Spanish Lake is lacking so much. If we can grow a lot of food and … what will that do for the community.

We’ve created this alternative home for our community. They love it, they feel ownership of it, and they help us make our decisions. It’s pretty awesome.

[sounds of laughter and talking]

Just kind of look both ways at everything that’s growing, if you have any questions just ask us!

[sounds of talking]

I’m super proud of this little area because this is my three sisters’ garden, and there’s corn, and I’m growing some …Beans … the beans overdosed on nitrogen or something, there like, ‘Oh I can’t take it!’

I have found that corn … it will help them … etc

And then the fourth flower is the sunflower … most of them are doing good. A couple of them look pretty sad.

And so everything is really flourishing.

And one thing that makes me very angry, is we were labeled a food desert - and there is nothing like dessert here.

We can make things grow in Spanish Lake, so we’re making sure that that’s not the case anymore.

Growing food is everything.

And so I think my first lessons, even though I didn’t think about it much at the time

But my grandfather inherited a 164-acre plantation in Georgia. And on that land he had seven kids that worked the land. And from that land he sustained his whole family, it sustained his entire life. … I definitely started occurring to me once I got here and got this piece of land, that now I can feed a whole community with this little plot of land, so that’s empowering.

And I always think about the way our relationship to the land has been fractured by the crimes that were committed on the land against Black and brown people … it’s deep within our bodies when these things have happened to our ancestors. And so now, the worst part about that crime that happened is that it’s gotten us away from the land. … I want to bring people back to that, like the truth, that nature is the greatest healer and if we’re willing to do the work and tend to the land that we can feed ourselves and feed our communities.

[sound of bell chimes and moment of silence, follwed by meditative music]

[sound of the studio - Alex and Nina]

Nina Furstenau: Wow. I feel much calmer just listening to that, Alex

Alex Cox: [React] - do you feel calmer?

And I just love the way Janett Lewis and group of producers and beekeepers at Rustic Roots connect that meditative calm to the energy of the bees, and the collective. She says - beehives show what we can do when we get together.

Nina Furstenau: So that soothing and calming that both Clay Stem and Janett Lewis talk about is something that a veteran might encounter differently. For Sherri Carter - she says that soothing and calming and that buzz can be powerful for someone with PTSD.

In Mount Vernon, the University of Missouri’s Southwest Research Center hosts a program called Heroes to Hives. It connects and supports veterans who are running beekeeping operations. We met Sherri Carter, and about five other veteran beekeepers at MU’s research farm in Mount Vernon, Missouri on summer Saturday.

Alex Cox: We toured this farm - on a tractor. jumped over a live electric fence,

[sound of dog barking and a tractor]

And our producer Janet Saidi talked with Sherri Carter, an Army veteran who says beekeeping has gotten her out of her isolation, helps her keep going with a service-related disability.

[sounds of tractor]

“You can get a pretty good view of the farm, on this side of the interstate, which is nice ….”

So this is Peter and Bella … chattering, dogs barking, fence clinking

[sounds of tractor]

[Nina] “you’d be so happy out here talkin to farmers”

I am a hundred percent disabled, so I’m trying to find ways to run the farm accessibly

It’s called an AZ hive …

I was skeptical i’d say, when I heard it was therapeutic, but it really is.

You need to stay calm, but it’s calming…

Their tone kind of helps you regulate your heartbeat, that really is helpful for people with PTSD and anxiety … It’s soothing and calming

Their tone goes up, and down, and their excitement level goes up

Janet Saidi: You become a listener to bees I suppose …

[sound of pasture, fence clinking]

[Jay] "ok we’re gonna turn around and go back to the dairy"

Nina - Oh look at all the butterflies - Can you smell that? And look at all the butterflies on this one sprig alone! So how many do you think?

[sound of buzzing at the Heroes to Hives apiary]

Nina laughing, giving instructions on what we’re going to cook, introducing herself

[sound of cooking stir fry]

[Nina] - ‘Watch it, don’t burn it,” laughing

Nina Furstenau: I love hearing a woman veteran, Sherri, talking about how the communities of bees have led to community and connection for these veterans. [Nina and Alex also talked about cooking the stir fry in studio as they wrapped up] …

“I said the chow’s ready! It smells good!” - [From Heroes audio, track 7]

thank you very much, Thank you guys very much

Nina Furstenau: When we first started this podcast, our team and I found that food - ingredients - are something that connects us, to our past, to our histories, to each other - and so we decided to ask all of the people we met, how does food connect you? How does honey connect you?

After a while, talking with people like Army veteran Sheri Carter, we realized that we don’t even have to ask that question. Whether people like Clay Stem or Janett Lewis at Rustic Roots or Sheri Carter in southern Missouri are beekeeping, or growing peaches, or cooking stir fry, it’s always about gathering with other people. And coming together, through food.

Like Sheri says, it’s getting us out of isolation, getting us maybe even out of depression, and getting us together.

OUTRO

Canned Peaches is produced by Lauren Hines-Acosta, Janet Saidi, and me, Nina Mukerjee Furstenau, with production help from Yasha Mikolojczak and Alex Cox.

The series is written by Lauren Hines-Acosta and Janet Saidi.

Our editor is Aaron Hay.

Thanks to Alex Cox for co-hosting this episode with me.

Canned Peaches is a project of the Missouri News Network at the Missouri School of Journalism, Vox Magazine, Harvest Public Media. And KBIA.

Our engagement and outreach team is led by Jessica Vaughn Martin, Kassidy Arena, and Professor Kara Edgerson.

Special thanks to Harvest Public Media’s Maria Altman, Vox Magazine’s Heather Isherwood, and the Missouri School of Journalism’s Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies Professor Kathy Kiely.

Canned Peaches is produced with support from Missouri Humanities and the Missouri Humanities Trust Fund.

On Canned Peaches we’re exploring how we’re all connected through the food on our plates.

For more episodes, go to KBIA dot org.

And you can see more stories from Canned Peaches at VoxMagazine.com.

I’m Nina Mukerjee Furstenau. Thanks for listening. See you next time.