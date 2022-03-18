Afternoon newscast for March 18, 2022 Published March 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT Listen • 2:47 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri will end at-home COVID testing program just a few months after promoting itMissouri women earn thousands less than men. Lack of childcare is a major reasonSentenced to 15 years for weed, a Missouri mom finally comes homeMU Health Care extends relaxation of visitor policy starting Monday