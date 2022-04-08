© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kbia_newscast_art_-_1400.jpg
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon newscast for April 8, 2022

Published April 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman is a reporter and afternoon newscast anchor for KBIA. She is working on a special series, and has produced for KBIA's Missouri on Mic and Missouri Health Talks in the past.
See stories by Abigail Ruhman