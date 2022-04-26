Afternoon Newscast for April, 26, 2022 Published April 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT Listen • 2:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Missouri House passes bill expanding liabilities for employers requiring vaccinationsStudents protest for transgender rights after amendment approved limiting transgender athletesMissouri House bill prohibits doc boxes for electionsMissouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards