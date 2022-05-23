Morning newscast for May 23, 2022 Published May 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT Listen • 3:15 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:More Missourians hospitalized as COVID-19 cases riseNew minority business coordinator Ray Hall hopes to broaden opportunities in ColumbiaMissouri is expanding access to summer school this year to address learning lossPlans call for over $300 million in interior repairs at the Missouri Capitol