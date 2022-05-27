Morning newscast for May 27, 2022 Published May 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT Listen • 3:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Boone County to honor veterans at annual Memorial Day ceremonyColumbia airport website and logo to update next weekWoods to become principal at Derby Ridge ElementaryMoDOT plans to add loop ramp to Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchangeCapitol Commission to host historic Capitol stone auction