Morning newscast for July 18, 2022 Published July 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Boone County downgraded to medium-level of COVID-19 transmission by the CDCTestimony in Greitens custody case will now be through a private depositionLawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socksAshland Superintendent Chris Felmlee placed on leave, assistant to serve during interim