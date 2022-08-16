Morning newscast for August 16, 2022 Published August 16, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri Senate conservative caucus disbands after two years of ugly GOP infightingBack-to-school COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available this weekBBB issues Mexico ammunition retailer 'F' rating after multiple customer complaintsMU Health Care to open new pediatric emergency room entrance