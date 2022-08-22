Morning newscast for August 22, 2022 Published August 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT Listen • 3:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:American Airlines to temporarily cut flights at COU in NovemberMU Health Care announces Dustin Thomas as chief financial officerHoneybees are still on the decline, recent survey found. That could sting crop productionMissouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges