Afternoon newscast for September 19, 2022 Published September 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Telehealth providers are navigating murky legal territory as abortion bans take effectLocal beekeepers share tips on hive management during monthly meetingMissouri auditor candidates spar over independence from partisan influenceChurchill Museum honors Queen Elizabeth II in ceremony of remembrance