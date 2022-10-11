Morning newscast for October 11, 2022 Published October 11, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT Listen • 3:16 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s deadline to register to vote in Missouri$11 million in mid-Missouri road improvements approved by transportation commissionWashington University professor Philip Dybvig wins Nobel Prize in economicsCallaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor