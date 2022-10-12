Morning newscast for October 12, 2022 Published October 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT Listen • 3:22 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemicCity of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA fundingSupreme Court hears oral arguments in case over a California animal welfare lawDeveloper at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway