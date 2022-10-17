Afternoon newscast for October 17, 2022
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Abortion rights activists hit legal speedbump in their effort to amend state constitution to ease abortion restrictions
- New Columbia Regional Airport terminal will open on Wednesday
- Missouri S&T students hosting haunted, underground mine tours this month to raise money for university programs
- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted local walk to raise over $30,000 for research and education