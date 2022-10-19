Afternoon newscast for October 19, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Amendment 3 would pick and choose whose marijuana offenses get expunged
- The Biden Administration awarded $2.8 billion to Missouri and 11 other states to build batteries for electric cars
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services holds community monkeypox vaccination event
- The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to conduct statewide winter weather drill on Oct. 20