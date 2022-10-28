Afternoon newscast for October 24, 2022 Published October 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:MU expanding women's health, reproductive research with MizzouForward planPanel recommends pay increases to address state teacher shortageCrews start controlled burn in Wooldridge to prevent further spreadPrescription drug take back events scheduled throughout Boone County this weekend