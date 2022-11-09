Afternoon newscast for November 9, 2022
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt heads to Washington, D.C., as the state’s next U.S. Senator
- The National Institute on Aging recently awarded MU more than $700,000 for Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging program
- Missouri voters approve Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana
- Volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia's unhoused population this weekend