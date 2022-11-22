Morning newscast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Good morning - here's a roundup of headlines from across the region, including:
- Columbia City Council rejects Fusus surveillance software for police use
- Nonprofits prepare for Thanksgiving meals across mid-Missouri
- A 19-year-old is asking federal court to let her watch her father's execution
- As legal weed comes to Missouri, hundreds of medical marijuana lawsuits remain unresolved
- Columbia's Tolton High School students kicked off the holiday week by helping with Wooldridge fire clean-up