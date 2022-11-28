Afternoon newscast for November 28, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether to halt Kevin Johnson Jr.'s execution over racial bias findings
- CPS elementary schools work to improve reading skills eroded in the pandemic
- Missouri Legislative Black Caucus leader wants her fellow legislators to become a greater force within the General Assembly
- Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes