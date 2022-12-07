Morning newscast for December 7, 2022 Published December 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Sen. Roy Blunt gives farewell speech on Senate floor as retirement date approachesMajor Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learningMary Elizabeth Coleman won’t prioritize more anti-abortion bills in SenateVandalism at Missouri elementary school includes a swastika