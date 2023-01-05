Morning newscast for January 4, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published January 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Ashland police department: shortages could impact ability to help communityAndrew Bailey becomes Missouri attorney general, touts protecting the ConstitutionAs Schmitt is sworn in, divided federal government takes sharper focusJefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April