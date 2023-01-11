KBIA's morning newscast for January 11, 2023
Here's KBIA's morning newscast with a roundup of headlines from across Missouri today, including:
- Alzheimer's Association encouraged by FDA approval of new drug but disheartened by lack of Medicare coverage
- MU statement says the campus will not discipline student for using racial slur on social media
- Many Missouri students are still attending virtual classes, but new report suggests they face barriers
- Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to woman who got HPV in car